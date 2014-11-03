* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct
* Institutional investors buy into undervalued blue-chip
shares
* Merger and acquisitions plans of SOEs attract funds
* Hong Kong shares fall on profit-taking, but see resistance
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 3 China shares hit a multi-month
high on Monday, supported by sustained strength in blue-chip
brokerages and steel firms, while Hong Kong markets fell as
profit-taking emerged after the recent solid gains.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to
2,435.0 points by the midday break, the highest level since
February last year, while the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.6 percent,
hitting a 14-month high.
"I can see some institutional investors start to buy into
undervalued blue-chips, including brokerages and steel shares,
given supportive government policies and merger and acquisitions
among stated-own enterprises," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at
Guodu Securities in Beijing.
Guangzhou Shipyard International Ltd
soared its 10 percent daily limit in the mainland market and
58.8 percent in the Hong Kong market as the company said on
Friday that it would buy Huangpu Wenchong yard, which builds
military and marine engineering vessels, from its parent China
State Shipbuilding Corp for 4.53 billion yuan ($741
million) via share issuance and cash.
The share will be eligible for trading on the forthcoming
stock connector between Hong Kong and Shanghai, and will become
the first military industry-related firm with a dual listing.
Almost all brokerages gained on Monday, with Industrial
Securities Co gaining 5.1 percent and Haitong
Securities Co up 1.1 percent.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company and SGIS Songshan
hit their 10 percent daily limit.
In Hong Kong, profit-taking dragged the index lower, with
the Hang Seng Index down 0.1 percent at 23,973.82 points
and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong down 0.4 percent.
Analysts said the market was meeting resistance as Hang Seng
index neared its 50-Day Moving Average.
"Investors have taken some profits from last week's gain,"
said Sam Chi Yung, strategist at Delta Asia Financial Group in
Hong Kong. "There was also some impact from Japan and Europe's
QE (Quantitative Easing) programmes, but the influence is very
limited."
Standard Chartered Plc plunged 2.3 percent to its
lowest level since mid 2009, after the company was placed under
investigation by U.S. authorities for potential sanctions
violations connected to its banking for Iranian-controlled
entities in Dubai.
Mengniu Dairy extended gains from last week after
Danone SA announced that it would buy a 25 percent
stake in Mengniu's Yashili International Holdings Ltd
for $550 million.
(1 US dollar = 6.1168 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newroom; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)