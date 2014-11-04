* HSI + 0.2 pct, H-shares + 0.6 pct, CSI300 flat
* Mainland shares face profit-taking after 5-day rising
streak
* China encourages infrastructure firms to invest overseas
* HK strong on hopes of mainland SOE reform
By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 China shares were flat on
Tuesday morning after a five-day rally as profit taking capped
gains in engineering and machinery companies, which rose after
Beijing encouraged infrastructure firms to invest abroad.
The Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,430.0
points by the midday break, while the CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings remained unmoved.
"The index met with strong profit taking pressures, but I
think it could correct in the near team," said Zhang Qi, an
analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
Shares in infrastructure firms were the biggest gainers,
with market players pointing to recent moves by Beijing to
encourage investment in overseas infrastructure projects, akin
to the post-World War Two reconstruction effort or "Marshall
Plan" for China.
XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd and Shanghai
Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd both hit their 10
percent daily limit.
Mainland shipping shares were also strong after China issued
further guidance to support and modernise its shipping industry,
saying it would encourage mergers and private investment as well
as develop its cruise industry.
China Shipping Haisheng Co Ltd jumped to its 10
percent daily limit while COSCO Shipping Co Ltd
gained 3.7 percent.
Mainland financial shares were weak on Tuesday, with China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd dropping 2.0 percent and
China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd losing 1.2 percent.
HONG KONG STRONG
Hong Kong shares finished higher in the morning, underpinned
by a positive outlook for reform of China's state-owned firms.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent at
23,959.79 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent.
Analysts said investors were focusing attention on
undervalued Chinese listings rather than specific sectors on the
Hong Kong market, which could benefit as confidence rises over
Beijing's policies towards future reform of state-owned
enterprises (SOE).
"People would rather buy stocks with P/E (price-to-earnings)
ratios below 1 than speculating on which sector will get a boost
following SOE reform," said Shih Wenbien, stock strategist at
Yunta Securities in Shanghai.
Casino shares led morning gains with Galaxy Entertainment
climbing 1.4 percent, Sands China Ltd rising
0.7 percent, and Wynn Macau edging up 0.2 percent.
Other gainers included Hong Kong's banking and telecom
sectors. Bank of Communications advanced 1.0 percent,
China Mobile Ltd rose 1.0 percent and China Unicom
Hong Kong Ltd rose 1.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)