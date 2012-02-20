SHANGHAI Feb 20 China's benchmark stock
index opened up 1.1 percent on Monday, supported by strength in
banks' shares, after the central bank cut lenders' reserve
requirement ratio over the weekend in a bid to support growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
China's central bank cut reserve ratios by 50 basis points
on Saturday, the second cut in nearly three months.
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,383.7
points after rising 0.2 percent over the week last week, while
top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
opened up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jason Subler)