SHANGHAI Feb 20 China's benchmark stock index opened up 1.1 percent on Monday, supported by strength in banks' shares, after the central bank cut lenders' reserve requirement ratio over the weekend in a bid to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

China's central bank cut reserve ratios by 50 basis points on Saturday, the second cut in nearly three months.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,383.7 points after rising 0.2 percent over the week last week, while top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China opened up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jason Subler)