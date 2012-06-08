SHANGHAI, June 8 China's main stock index opened
up 0.6 percent on Friday, with banking stocks flat after the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official benchmark interest
rates.
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,306.2
points, rebounding from Thursday's fall which brought the market
to a two-month closing low amid concerns over the health of the
world's second-largest economy.
The PBOC announced a cut of 25 basis points in benchmark
interest rates after local markets closed on Thursday that takes
effect on Friday, its first rate cut since the depths of the
2008/09 financial crisis.
The central bank simultaneously raised the upward limit for
deposit rates that banks offer and cut the lower limit for
lending rates, narrowing the gap between deposit and lending
rates to boost sluggish loan demand amid a sharp slowdown in the
real economy.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)