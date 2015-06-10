SHANGHAI, June 10 China stocks saw volatile
trading on Wednesday morning after U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said it would hold off including China-listed shares in
one of its key benchmark indexes.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped over 2 percent
soon after the market opened, as the MSCI decision disappointed
a market already bracing for a new wave of initial public
offerings, including Guotai Junan's $4.8 billion mega IPO.
But the early sell-off in blue chip stocks immediately
triggered buying that helped indexes recover some losses.
Investors dumped shares previously identified by HSBC as
potentially being the biggest beneficiaries from an inclusion,
including CRRC Corp Ltd, China Railway Group
, ICBC and Bank of Communications
.
But nerves calmed as the index tumble triggered fresh buying
- a pattern seen in sharp corrections recently - with the market
also helped by a 44 percent debut surge in shares of energy
giant China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC).
At 0206 GMT, the CSI300 index was down 1.2
percent, to 5,256.37 points , while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.2 percent, to 5,053.02 points.
Although MSCI said the decision around China-listed shares
will remain on its 2016 review list, the thumbs-down shows that
global asset managers still have reservations about Beijing's
willingness to fully open up China's capital markets.
"This time, China stocks are not included. But they will be
sooner or later," Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co said in a
research note.
"The result is within market expectations, so I think the
market can digest the news in a rational manner."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Eric Meijer)