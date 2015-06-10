SHANGHAI, June 10 China stocks opened lower on
Wednesday, after U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said it
would hold off including China-listed shares in one of its key
benchmark indexes, citing market accessibility issues.
The CSI300 index fell 1.2 percent, to 5,254.30
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3
percent, to 5,049.20 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for June were down 0.9
percent, at 5,223.2, a spread of 7.2 points below the current
value of the underlying index.
The decision was seen as bad news for daily stock market
performance, coming as Chinese investors are already bracing for
a new wave of initial public offerings, including Guotai Junan's
mega IPO, which could raise up to $4.8 billion.
"This time, China stocks are not included. But they will be
sooner or later," Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co said in a
research note.
"The result is within market expectations, so I think the
market can digest the news in a rational manner."
Although MSCI said the decision around China-listed shares
will remain on its 2016 review list, the thumbs-down shows that
global asset managers still have reservations about Beijing's
willingness to fully open up its capital markets.
