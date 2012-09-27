(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday, not Friday)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China's security
regulator will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, but reforming
the system for initial public offers is not on the agenda, a
regulatory source told Reuters, responding to rumours that set
share markets racing in afternoon trade.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained as much as 3
percent and the CSI300 index rose over 3.5 percent on
rumours that the focus of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) meeting would be possible ways to prop up the
stock market.
Some rumours speculated that regulators would suspend new
initial public offerings (IPOs), which many retail investors
have lobbied for in order to prevent the dilution of funds in
the market.
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
