By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Aug 7 China's yuan closed at a record
high of 6.1192 against the dollar on Wednesday, its highest
since the foreign currency market was created in 1994, stirring
speculation among traders as to whether the central bank is
ready to allow further appreciation despite weak exports.
The currency also set a record open at 6.1206 per dollar on
Wednesday morning. It has gained nearly 2 percent so far this
year, bucking a weak trend in emerging market currencies.
The central bank set its official midpoint at
6.1726 on Wednesday, only 0.04 percent stronger than Tuesday's
6.1753, but the spot yuan took advantage of the
fixing to move into new territory.
Traders said Wednesday's midpoint move appeared to be fixed
higher tracking a 0.3 percent fall in the dollar index <.DXY >
overnight.
The Chinese currency has been largely flat since late May
after it hit a record high of 6.1210 per dollar, with market
participants believing the People's Bank of China was signalling
its intentions to keep the rate stable amid sliding exports.