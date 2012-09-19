* Yuan closes at 4-month high on strong corporate demand
* Spot yuan gains despite weaker midpoint
* Tight money market conditions also support the yuan
* But yuan unlikely to rise beyond 6.30/dollar
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 The Chinese yuan strode to a
fresh four-month high on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker
central bank midpoint on strong corporate yuan demand and tight
liquidity in the money market.
Traders cited strong corporate demand for the yuan ahead of
the week-long Mid-Autumn festival and National Day holidays
starting from late September. Bank of China
was seen selling dollars heavily into the market.
"The market is being driven mainly by order flow today.
Customers are demanding yuan," said a trader at a major
state-owned bank in Beijing.
Spot yuan closed at 6.3093 per dollar, its
strongest close since May, reaching an intraday high of 6.3010.
Tight yuan liquidity in China's domestic money market also
played a role. The overnight bond repurchase rate
soared, pushing up cost of the "tomorrow/next"
swaps commonly used to hedge overnight short yuan
positions. That sapped traders' appetites for carrying such
positions.
The dollar index strengthened overnight on Tuesday,
prompting the central bank to set its midpoint 39
pips weaker at 6.3392 against the dollar. But the U.S. currency
weakened slightly during Asian trading hours, further supporting
the yuan.
The yuan has strengthened steadily since closing at a 2012
low of 6.3885 on July 25, tracking the dollar's fall against the
euro and other currencies.
But traders say significant further appreciation is unlikely
this year, now that the market has digested the impact of the
Federal Reserve's latest round of quantitative easing (QE3).
Most see a floor at 6.30.
An article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of
the Chinese Communist Party, noted on Wednesday that QE3 - along
with steps to address the euro crisis - had weakened the dollar
in recent weeks, but cautioned that China should focus on its
own interests and not allow the yuan to rise too quickly.
Notably, while the yuan gained against the dollar in August,
the dollar's weakness caused the yuan to fall against a broader
basket of currencies. That's because despite greater flexibility
this year, the yuan's link to the dollar remains tight.
The yuan's real effective exchange rate (REER) fell 0.3
percent in August, according to data from the Bank of
International Settlements.
REER reflects the yuan's value against a trade-weighted
basket of currencies and also corrects for changes in relative
prices.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)