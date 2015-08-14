(Adds details)
Aug 14 China's yuan devaluation signals that
global economic conditions have taken a turn for the worse,
creating more downward pressure to come for commodity markets,
Goldman Sachs said.
"The CNY (yuan) devaluation has been important for commodity
markets and we believe it signals that global macro conditions
have changed," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.
"Even China has now joined the negative feedback loop that
is running between commodity deflation, growth and deleveraging
trends... (and) we believe the net commodity market effects are
bearish," it said.
The bank said it believes the key areas of focus for
commodity markets now include how dollar-yuan and the
yuan-traded weighted index will evolve.
"A weaker USD/CNY could see margins for Chinese commodity
exporters improve and allow producers to begin to play catch up
to other emerging markets producers, which have already been
benefiting from foreign exchange depreciation," Goldman said.
On the other hand, with the trade-weighted yuan remaining
flat, there is no strong argument that the export-led
manufacturing sector would see similarly improving
competitiveness, the bank said.
"Global manufacturing tends to be more spread out than
commodity supply, and spans to more flexible exchange rate
regime economies, giving purchasers more flexibility to compare
prices and switch suppliers."
Aluminum and steel prices face particular downward pressure,
the bank said.
"This (weaker USD/CNY) could buoy supply for commodities
which have large exports, a high proportion of CNY costs, and
where producers are not already too far above marginal cost on
global supply curves (predominantly aluminum, and to a lesser
extent steel)."
Despite the fact that foreign exchange policy could affect
commodity markets, Goldman said it continues to believe that
China's domestic policy support, both fiscal and monetary, is
also critically important to commodity markets.
Infrastructure investment currently accounts for around 25
percent of steel and 15 percent of copper demand in China, the
bank said.
"This demand has low sensitivity to yuan denominated prices
and hence depreciation likely has limited effects. But removal
of fiscal support and a more rapid deleveraging would result in
a rapid decline in steel and copper demand."
(Reporting by Kevin Jose, Nallur Sethuraman; editing by Jason
Neely)