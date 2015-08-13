* China tries to calm global markets after yuan devaluation
By Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 13 China's central bank
said on Thursday there was no reason for the yuan to fall
further given the country's strong economic fundamentals,
helping to restore calm to jittery global markets after it
devalued the currency earlier in the week.
As the yuan slid for a third straight day, the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) said the strong economic environment, sustained
trade surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange
reserves provided "strong support" for the exchange rate
.
China's decision to devalue the currency on Tuesday by
pushing its official guidance rate down 2 percent sparked fears
of a "currency war" and roiled global financial markets,
dragging other Asian currencies to multi-year
lows.
It also drew accusations from U.S. politicians that Beijing
was unfairly supporting its exporters.
The PBOC said at the time that the move was a one-off
depreciation, but sources involved in the Chinese policy-making
process told Reuters that some powerful voices within government
were pushing for the yuan to go still lower, suggesting pressure
for an overall devaluation of almost 10 percent.
PBOC Vice-governor Yi Gang said it was nonsense to believe
that government expected the yuan to fall that far.
Earlier on Thursday, the PBOC said there was no basis for
continued depreciation of the yuan.
However, even if the central bank succeeds in putting a
floor under the yuan for now, poor July economic data and
expectations of more interest rate cuts later in the year are
likely to fuel expectations that authorities could let it weaken
further.
REFORMS AT RISK?
Fitch ratings agency said on Thursday that the depreciation
in the yuan "highlights wider pressures on the economy", but
also demonstrated that authorities remained committed to
market-oriented reform, a commitment many had questioned after
Beijing's heavy-handed interventions to stem a plunge in its
stock markets in June.
Vice-governor Yi said China would quicken the opening of its
foreign exchange market and would attract more foreign investors
as it liberalises its financial markets.
Officials said the PBOC had stopped "regularly" intervening
in the foreign exchange market but allowed that it could conduct
"effective management" of the yuan in cases of extreme
volatility.
Traders said the central bank appeared to have been caught
off guard by the intensity of selling that was sparked by its
surprise move on Tuesday, and believe it ordered big state banks
to support the currency late on Wednesday, which influenced the
PBOC's official guidance rate for the following day.
State banks were also believed to be buying yuan and selling
dollars on Thursday.
Though the yuan opened slightly weaker on
Thursday, the spot rate was only about 0.1 percent below the
guidance rate, the closest it has been since
November, as the central bank tried to slow the sharp sell-off
that has knocked around 3.2 percent off the currency since
Monday's close.
Spot yuan closed at 6.399 to the dollar, down 0.2 percent
from Wednesday's close, and almost level with the guidance rate.
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range
of 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given
day, and had been consistently trading over 1 percent weaker
than the midpoint since March.
Shares rose in Asia and Europe, while yields on German
government bonds, which had fallen on the previous two days as
investors sought safe-haven assets, edged higher. Fears of a
global currency war also eased.
"We are seeing a much calmer market today ... now it's
understood that it's actually not an intentional steering of the
yuan exchange rate, but rather ... a more market-driven move,"
said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt in
Frankfurt.
ECONOMY LOSING STEAM
Tuesday's devaluation followed a run of weak economic data
and resulted in the biggest one-day fall in the yuan since 1994,
raising market suspicions that China was embarking on a
longer-term depreciation of its exchange rate that would make
Chinese exports cheaper.
Data on Chinese factory activity growth and retail sales on
Wednesday underlined sluggish growth in the world's
second-largest economy, while fiscal expenditures jumped 24.1
percent in July, reflecting Beijing's efforts to stimulate
economic activity.
Weighed down by weak exports, sluggish domestic demand and a
cooling property market, growth in the world's second-largest
economy is expected to slow from 7.4 percent in 2014 to 7
percent this year, its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.
China's Ministry of Commerce, which sources said led the
pressure within government for yuan depreciation, said it
expected exports to see growth for the full year and was
studying new measures to support trade.
Some Chinese steel producers have already cut export prices
in response to the lower yuan, industry sources said, but
analysts said the currency's drop so far has been too mild to
boost shipments much given sluggish global demand.
The PBOC also said on Thursday that it would monitor
"abnormal" cross-border flows after the devaluation raised fears
that investors would seek to pull capital out of China in
anticipation of further falls in the currency.
