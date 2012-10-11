* PBOC midpoint unexpectedly strong - traders
* Yuan touches record intraday high of 6.2781/dlr
* No signs of direct PBOC intervention via state banks
* Yuan could rise 1 pct by end of this year - traders
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Oct 11 The yuan strengthened against
the dollar on Thursday, briefly hitting an intraday record high
after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its yuan midpoint
stronger than expected, signalling it may tolerate slight
appreciation of the currency, traders said.
Transactions betrayed little evidence that the central bank
had intervened in trading to boost the yuan's value via
state-owned banks, as some parts of the market are speculating,
but the PBOC's strong midpoint did encourage companies to
continue selling dollars, traders said.
In a sign of capital inflows, the Chinese currency has
rallied strongly this week as corporates sold dollars, which
have flooded in since China's onshore market resumed trading on
Monday after a week-long holiday, traders said.
"The PBOC's yuan midpoint today is unexpectedly strong given
the recent strength in the dollar index. That has boosted
sentiment towards the yuan," said a dealer at a major European
bank in Shanghai.
Typically, the PBOC will set a weaker midpoint in response
to a rise in the dollar index.
"Still, no transactions reflect that major state-owned
banks are mass selling dollars in trading -- a typical sign that
the PBOC is intervening in the market to boost the yuan's
value."
Spot yuan was trading at 6.2796 versus the dollar
at midday, up from Wednesday's close of 6.2833.
It hit an intraday high of 6.2781 in early trade, its
highest level since China set up the domestic foreign exchange
market in 1994.
That surpassed the previous high touched on Monday, when the
currency hit 6.2812 after scoring its biggest monthly gain this
year in September, partly because the U.S. Federal Reserve's
launch of a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) has sparked
strong interest in riskier assets such as emerging market
currencies, while depressing the U.S. currency.
Before Thursday's trading began, the PBOC set the yuan's
midpoint at 6.3391 versus the dollar, slightly
stronger than Wednesday's 6.3449.
The central bank has set a slew of midpoints much weaker
than the yuan's trading levels since mid-September, in what
traders said was a sign that the authorities, worried by China's
weakening exports, were trying to prevent the from appreciating
too sharply.
"Thursday's midpoint implies the PBOC may permit the yuan to
rise slightly, possibly to ease pressure for the yuan to
appreciate from the United States in its elections year," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"But we expect the central bank's tolerance of yuan
appreciation will be very limited."
Judging from the current PBOC stance, several traders said
they believed the central bank would allow the yuan to rise no
more than 1 percent this year compared to end-2011. That would
put the yuan at 6.2322 by the end of the year.
Driven by the QE3, the yuan has now risen 0.22 percent
versus the dollar so far this year, reversing a fall of 1.6
percent by late July.