SHANGHAI Aug 13 China's yuan opened slightly
weaker on Thursday but the gap between the guidance rate and the
traded rate closed sharply as the central bank tried to slow a
sharp selloff that saw the currency lose around 4 percent in
just two days.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4010 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.3306.
The spot market opened at 6.3880 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4288 at midday, 418 pips weaker than the
previous day's close and only 0.43 percent away from the
midpoint, the closest it has traded to the guidance rate since
November 2014.
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range of
2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day,
and previously had been consistently trading over 1 percent
weaker than the midpoint since March.
The offshore yuan was trading -1.02 percent away from the
onshore spot at 6.4764 per dollar.
China's decision to devalue the currency on Tuesday sparked
fears of a global "currency war" and accusations that Beijing
was unfairly supporting its exporters, but the central bank on
Wednesday sought to reassure jittery global financial markets
that it was not embarking on a steady depreciation.
However, sources involved in the Chinese policy-making
process said powerful voices within government were pushing for
the yuan to go still lower, suggesting pressure for an overall
devaluation of almost 10 percent.
