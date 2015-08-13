LONDON Aug 13 Already faced with a battle to
revive the fortunes of banking group Standard Chartered
, new Chief Executive Bill Winters is now confronted
with another challenge in the shape of China's yuan devaluation.
Just over a week after Winters outlined his plans to revive
the bank after a slump in profits, analysts say his turnaround
efforts could be hampered by the yuan devaluation which
threatens to increase bad debts in Asia and weaken other
currencies in the region.
London-based Standard Chartered is the European bank most
exposed to Asia's economic weakness and currency volatility,
which come just as Winters launches his attempts to lift the
bank's fortunes and improve profitability.
"We think that asset quality will continue to deteriorate
and the worst is yet to come," said Barry Norris, chief
investment officer at Argonaut, a fund that has a short position
on the stock.
The bank, for many years a favourite among investors because
of its exposure to fast-growing Asian economies, had already
come under pressure from rising losses on loans to commodities
clients and to customers in China, India and elsewhere.
Southeast Asia (ASEAN), where Standard Chartered generates
19 percent of revenue and has 26 percent of loans, could be
particularly impacted by currency turmoil, analysts said.
Shares in Standard Chartered, which have more than halved in
value since hitting a record 1,975 pence in late 2010, are down
3.4 percent since China's devaluation and HSBC is down 2.7
percent. By comparison European banks as a whole are
down 2.3 percent.
The relatively muted reaction is because a rise in bad debts
had already been forecast at StanChart and there were concerns
about China's slowdown, analysts said. The impact of weaker
Asian currencies on revenue is also partly offset by a reduction
in local expenses, such as wages, in dollar terms.
CREDIT QUALITY
But some say worse is to come.
"We believe ASEAN credit quality is set to deteriorate
further, as existing trends are exacerbated by yuan
devaluation," said Joseph Dickerson, analyst at brokerage
Jefferies. He rates Standard Chartered "underperform" and has
cut his price target on the stock to 602 pence from 656p.
Other analysts have also downgraded this week, with Nomura
for instance cutting its target to 1055p from 1170p with a
"neutral" rating.
China's yuan depreciation has sparked jitters its economy is
slowing and it could start a "currency war", which dragged other
Asian currencies to multi-year lows.
Standard Chartered reports in U.S. dollars so earnings are
hit when local currencies weaken against the dollar. Weak local
currencies reduced its income by $277 million in the first six
months of this year, representing more than one-third of its 8
percent income drop.
Rival HSBC is also heavily exposed to Asia, but is
more diversified in Europe and the United States. Its core Hong
Kong market also appears less affected by the recent turmoil,
analysts said.
Standard Chartered acknowledged moves in the yuan-dollar
rate would have a direct impact as it reports in dollars. "The
second-order impact on the Chinese economy and therefore our
China-related business is obviously more of a macro (economic)
conversation," said a spokeswoman in an email, declining further
comment.
