March 6 (LPC) - A number of fast money accounts that
participate in the U.S. collateralized loan obligation market
are trading out of lower-rated CLO tranches and into senior
tranches in the secondary market, setting the stage for further
tightening at the top of the CLO capital stack.
Hedge funds, the main buyers of so-called BB CLO paper- a
mezzanine tranche that sits just above the B and equity tranches
in a CLO's capital structure- are now retreating from that trade
as they expect little wiggle room left in the recent BB rally,
which has been facilitated by a risk-on environment so far this
year.
Between mid-September, when the capital markets were struck
by heightened macroeconomic volatility, and March 1, the average
bid for the BB tranche has risen from 60 cents on the dollar to
67 cents on the dollar in the secondary CLO market, according to
data from Morgan Stanley.
"Smart money accounts are taking profits from the BB
tranches they bought in the past few months and moving that
money into the AAA," said a source who trades CLOs.
Due to growing demand over the past six months, the average
secondary spread on the BB tranche has tightened from nearly
1300 basis points to 1000 basis points, according to data from
Citi.
Meanwhile, the senior-most parts of the CLO capital
structure, namely the AAA, AA and A tranches, and the lower-most
piece, the equity tranche, remain well bid in the secondary
market.
The average bid for AAA paper in the secondary market has
risen comfortably from 91.25 cents on the dollar to 93.88 in the
past six months, according to Morgan Stanley. Price appreciation
has been even greater in the AA and A tranches, with the average
bid in them spiking five points to 84 cents on the dollar and
eight points to 77.50 cents on the dollar, respectively, between
September and early March. The average bid in the equity tranche
in the secondary market has shot up nearly 10 points to 85 cents
on the dollar.
Primary more attractive than secondary
Many market participants suggest that given the consistent
run-up in secondary prices, the primary CLO market, with its
cleaner collateral and lower leverage, offers better value to
investors. Among other things, in new deals, investors exert
more control.
"If you buy equity in the secondary, you frequently have to
be a minority investor, which means that the majority investor
can decide when to call the deal and end your income stream,"
said the CLO trader. "In the primary, you are the majority
investor."
The primary market has witnessed a flurry of new issuance as
funds seek to take advantage of a low-volatility environment,
which makes it easier for CLO issuers to price their liabilities
in tandem with the underlying leveraged loan assets.
So far this year, nearly $4 billion in CLOs have priced in
the primary market, and many of them are repeat issuers from
last year.
"CLO liabilities are still too wide on new issue deals
compared to the vintage deals of 2006," said a CLO manager.
"It's the best bargain right now for buyers."
But he cautioned that CLO liabilities spreads- which have
declined in the last month from 155bp to 145-150bp on the AAA
tranches of recently priced primary deals- need to continue to
tighten for the healthy momentum in the CLO market to continue.
"If the asset side doesn't reverse, and it isn't looking like
loan spreads are going to widen instead of tighten, then CLO
liabilities have to come in to make the spread arbitrage
enticing for people to issue CLOs."
The main reason that newly priced AAAs have not yet
tightened to the 100bp area, which many believe is where they
should be printing, is a continued absence of a depth of demand
for the CLO product, sources said.
Despite renewed demand over the past year from foreign and
U.S. regional banks and insurance companies, the AAA market is
missing a wide pool of investors that could beef up buying.
But absent any broader market volatility, demand for the AAA
tranche in new issue deals should remain strong, leading to
continued spread tightening, sources said.
(Smita Madhur is a senior writer at Thomson Reuters Loan
Pricing Corp in New York)