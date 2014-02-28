BRIEF-Asia Resources says unit entered into disposal agreement
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 60% equity interest in and sale loan owed by Shenzhen Penghongsheng Industrial Development Company Limited
CHICAGO Feb 28 CME Group Inc said on Friday that it plans to amend deliveries against live cattle futures to include heifers beginning with the listing of the August 2015 delivery month, the exchange said in a statement.
The change to the delivery specifications will be listed for the trade date of March 17, 2014. The exchange will temporarily delay the initial listing of the August 2015 contract month until March 17 to coincide with the amendments.
Changes to the current delivery policy include heifers subject to the same yield, quality and age specifications as steers, according to the exchange.
Also, heifers suitable for delivery will be at par value with steers.
"The rule change will result in a modest increase in the percentage of total cattle that will be delivered," said Joe Ocrant, president of Chicago-based Oak Investment Group.
Heifers were not initially included in deliveries because they are smaller in size than steers, which means they produce smaller cuts of meat than some end-users require, he said.
(Add background, table) NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose in the latest week, rebounding from five-month lows in step with a rise in bond yields, following the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended April 27, up from the prior week's 3.97 percent, it sa