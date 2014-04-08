* Corn, wheat contracts affected, soybean spared
By Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 8 The world's largest futures
markets operator had to shut electronic trade for leading
agricultural contracts on Tuesday, just a day before key U.S.
crop data, as rare technical problems hit and sent traders
scrambling to get back on the floor.
CME Group, which has just won a court case giving it
the right to use electronic trades as well as open outcry
business in calculating end-of-day prices, had to rely solely on
the centuries-old floor trading for these on Tuesday.
The electronic system handles around 95 percent of volumes
on a typical trading day and the outage struck grains contracts
in the last hour of business, just as traders squared positions
ahead of Wednesday's release of monthly grains stocks data.
"Think of how much volume there is on the screen. To have
that stifled, 15 minutes before the close, the day before a crop
report - there was a logjam," a wheat options trader said.
Traders flocked back to the old octagonal "pit," packing
shoulder to shoulder and shouting orders across its graduated
floor. Traditional hand signals came to the rescue to
communicate in the chaos.
"It was just a blast from the past," said Jerome Israelov, a
25-year veteran of the grain floor, who lost his voice in the
shouting. "It was just a fun, fun hour."
The problem was fixed after the close of trading, CME
spokesman Chris Grams said. CME listed contracts affected on its
website here
Oils and metals trading was not affected, the CME said.
Soybean contracts were also spared. By late afternoon, the
exchange had no new details on the cause of the outage nor why
it affected corn and wheat markets but not soybeans.
"I'd love to say it's not a big deal, but it's the benchmark
for grain prices around the world," said Ken Smithmier, who
trades the grain markets electronically.
The outage was the longest in recent memory, according to
Chess Obermeier, a broker in the corn options pit.
While the severity of the outage and failure to track its
cause could dent confidence, the CME Group holds a reliable
track record and has built up goodwill among investors.
"These guys were famous in terms of keeping the lights on
and being boringly good," said Brad Hintz, analyst for Bernstein
Research. "Everybody gets one mistake. You just don't want to
see continuing mistakes."
Other venues experienced a spate of disruptions in trading
last year.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange had to shut down for a
half day in April 2013 because of a problem connected to
expanding its trading hours. In August, Nasdaq OMX Group
suffered a three-hour disruption.
