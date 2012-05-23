LONDON May 23 Prices for European delivered
coal traded 50 cents higher late on Tuesday after earlier
falling by $1.00 on growing bearish sentiment and uncertainty
over the real extent of China's rejection of cargoes bought at
higher levels.
A July delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83.50 a tonne on
globalCOAL late on Tuesday, up 50 cents from the previous day's
last trade, a two-year low.
The coal market was buzzing with discussion of whether
Chinese buyers genuinely do not need the prompt cargoes they
bought because inventories are high in the southern ports or
whether they do want the coal but at current, much lower spot
prices.
Either way, market doubts about Asian demand absorbing
surplus supply enough to boost prices in the second half of the
year have been stoked.
"Whether they're outright defaulting and refusing to take
cargoes or they want a price cut to take them, that's still
non-performance," one European trader said.
"But we haven't been offered distressed or
heavily-discounted cargoes by anybody yet, so where are they?"
he added.
Opinion was split on whether anybody suddenly burdened by an
unwanted cargo would visibly dump it via brokers or try to sell
it bilaterally and very much below the radar.
Indonesian producers and veteran China suppliers among the
big trade houses usually start keeping close tabs on their
Chinese buyers whenever the market slides sharply and will
engage in price re-negotiations to avoid outright cancellations.
Some have been doing this for the past month.
Chinese buyers are also well aware of China's dominant price
influence and the impact that defaults, deferrals or "price
majeure" - the re-negotiation of contracts - would have on
already wobbly coal market, traders and utilities said.
Cargoes which were rejected last week are probably in the
process of being re-negotiated for delivery to the same buyers,
they added.
China's coal imports have been higher this year than in 2011
although the proportion of cheaper, lower-grade coal and lignite
being brought in has also been rising.
But the market's concern has been less about the absolute
tonnage moving into China month by month and more about the
country's ability to absorb the surplus of spot coal which had
already depressed prices considerably before reports of defaults
on Monday.
European prices have slipped from around $120 in October to
just above $80 at present but until a few weeks ago, the slide
was very gradual.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
DES ARA PHYSICAL PRICES: here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
PRICES
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $83 against an offer of
$83.50, up $1 on the bid but down $2.50 on the offer.
An August South African cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered
at $89.25, down $2.00 on the offer and at least $1 on the bid.
TRADES
A July delivery DES ARA cargo of multi-origin coal, including
U.S. material, traded at $83.50, up 50 cents from Monday.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)