LONDON May 23 Prices for European delivered coal traded 50 cents higher late on Tuesday after earlier falling by $1.00 on growing bearish sentiment and uncertainty over the real extent of China's rejection of cargoes bought at higher levels.

A July delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83.50 a tonne on globalCOAL late on Tuesday, up 50 cents from the previous day's last trade, a two-year low.

The coal market was buzzing with discussion of whether Chinese buyers genuinely do not need the prompt cargoes they bought because inventories are high in the southern ports or whether they do want the coal but at current, much lower spot prices.

Either way, market doubts about Asian demand absorbing surplus supply enough to boost prices in the second half of the year have been stoked.

"Whether they're outright defaulting and refusing to take cargoes or they want a price cut to take them, that's still non-performance," one European trader said.

"But we haven't been offered distressed or heavily-discounted cargoes by anybody yet, so where are they?" he added.

Opinion was split on whether anybody suddenly burdened by an unwanted cargo would visibly dump it via brokers or try to sell it bilaterally and very much below the radar.

Indonesian producers and veteran China suppliers among the big trade houses usually start keeping close tabs on their Chinese buyers whenever the market slides sharply and will engage in price re-negotiations to avoid outright cancellations. Some have been doing this for the past month.

Chinese buyers are also well aware of China's dominant price influence and the impact that defaults, deferrals or "price majeure" - the re-negotiation of contracts - would have on already wobbly coal market, traders and utilities said.

Cargoes which were rejected last week are probably in the process of being re-negotiated for delivery to the same buyers, they added.

China's coal imports have been higher this year than in 2011 although the proportion of cheaper, lower-grade coal and lignite being brought in has also been rising.

But the market's concern has been less about the absolute tonnage moving into China month by month and more about the country's ability to absorb the surplus of spot coal which had already depressed prices considerably before reports of defaults on Monday.

European prices have slipped from around $120 in October to just above $80 at present but until a few weeks ago, the slide was very gradual. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

DES ARA PHYSICAL PRICES: here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

PRICES

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $83 against an offer of $83.50, up $1 on the bid but down $2.50 on the offer.

An August South African cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $89.25, down $2.00 on the offer and at least $1 on the bid.

TRADES

A July delivery DES ARA cargo of multi-origin coal, including U.S. material, traded at $83.50, up 50 cents from Monday. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)