* DES ARA prompt coal bid below $80, S African coal broadly steady

* Futures fall, forward curve flattens

* Utility hedging levels for power, coal higher than 2012

LONDON, May 16 Physical coal prices were bid lower on Thursday as traders returned from an industry conference citing weak demand and increased hedging of power sales by utilities, suggesting that less coal will be bought on spot basis for the rest of the year.

Physical coal prices of coal for delivery into northwest European ports (DES ARA) in June traded at $79.90 a tonne on Thursday, down from a close of $81.40 a tonne on Wednesday and lowest bid since early April.

The August contract traded at $81.60, down from $82.80 at the previous close.

"DES ARA contracts have taken a bit of a hammering as traders returned from an industry conference," said one trader, who added that an increase in hedging of power contracts by utilities this year meant that they had likely bought an higher share of coal in forward contracts than in 2012.

Tempted by a combination of rock-bottom carbon and falling coal prices that have seen profit margins per megawatt hour of electricity produced hold above 10 euros, power companies on the whole have increased forward sales of power and purchases of carbon and coal for the year ahead, data compiled by Reuters Point Carbon shows.

"More hedging could mean less spot demand, but we will still see restocking in the third quarter and if there are signs of a cold winter in Europe, there could be a flurry of buying," the trader said.

South African coal prices were broadly steady in comparison, with the June contract bid at $80.75, compared with a previous close of $80.80, but traders said demand from India could remain weak until the third quarter, when utilities are expected to restock.

But imports of South African coal to India might be less than some had previously anticipated after Coal India, the country's largest producer, said it had scrapped plans to buy foreign coal to make up for a shortfall in domestic production, according to local media reports.

And more Indonesian coal could make its way to India if China imposes a ban imports of low grade material to reduce pollution and protect domestic producers, meaning for utilities higher quality South African material could become increasingly expensive by comparison.

In the futures market, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to a low of $90.18 per tonne, its weakest trade since late March and down from Wednesday's close of $91.22.

The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed at 38.65 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.22 euros at the end of trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by John McGarrity; Editing by Marguerita Choy)