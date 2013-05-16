* DES ARA prompt coal bid below $80, S African coal broadly
steady
* Futures fall, forward curve flattens
* Utility hedging levels for power, coal higher than 2012
LONDON, May 16 Physical coal prices were bid
lower on Thursday as traders returned from an industry
conference citing weak demand and increased hedging of power
sales by utilities, suggesting that less coal will be bought on
spot basis for the rest of the year.
Physical coal prices of coal for delivery into northwest
European ports (DES ARA) in June traded at $79.90 a tonne on
Thursday, down from a close of $81.40 a tonne on Wednesday and
lowest bid since early April.
The August contract traded at $81.60, down from $82.80 at
the previous close.
"DES ARA contracts have taken a bit of a hammering as
traders returned from an industry conference," said one trader,
who added that an increase in hedging of power contracts by
utilities this year meant that they had likely bought an higher
share of coal in forward contracts than in 2012.
Tempted by a combination of rock-bottom carbon and falling
coal prices that have seen profit margins per megawatt hour of
electricity produced hold above 10 euros, power companies on the
whole have increased forward sales of power and purchases of
carbon and coal for the year ahead, data compiled by Reuters
Point Carbon shows.
"More hedging could mean less spot demand, but we will still
see restocking in the third quarter and if there are signs of a
cold winter in Europe, there could be a flurry of buying," the
trader said.
South African coal prices were broadly steady in comparison,
with the June contract bid at $80.75, compared with a previous
close of $80.80, but traders said demand from India could remain
weak until the third quarter, when utilities are expected to
restock.
But imports of South African coal to India might be less
than some had previously anticipated after Coal India, the
country's largest producer, said it had scrapped plans to buy
foreign coal to make up for a shortfall in domestic production,
according to local media reports.
And more Indonesian coal could make its way to India if
China imposes a ban imports of low grade material to reduce
pollution and protect domestic producers, meaning for utilities
higher quality South African material could become increasingly
expensive by comparison.
In the futures market, API2 2014 coal swaps fell to a low of
$90.18 per tonne, its weakest trade since late March and down
from Wednesday's close of $91.22.
The baseload German power contract for 2014 delivery closed
at 38.65 euros a megawatt hour, down from 39.22 euros at the end
of trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by John McGarrity; Editing by Marguerita Choy)