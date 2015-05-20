* Strong Indian demand also supports Richards Bay
* Australian coal prices pulled down by falling Chinese
demand
* Onset of European summer weights on ARA cargoes
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 20 South African physical coal
cargoes maintained a premium over Australian and European prices
as rolling power black-outs due to a severe shortage in
electricity generation threatened coal mining and ship loading
capacity.
South Africa's national utility Eskom - struggling
with a serious liquidity crunch, frequent strikes, a credit
downgrading to junk status as well as top-management changes -
has implemented frequent blackouts this year as it cannot
produce enough electricity to meet demand.
The blackouts threaten mining and coal loading activity at
South Africa's massive Richards Bay export terminal.
Shipping data in Reuters shows that there are currently 14
large dry-bulk ships waiting to load at Richards Bay, some of
which have been in queues for up to a week.
Prompt cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal
last closed at $63.75 a tonne, compared with
$60.65 for Australian cargoes from its Newcastle terminal
.
South African prices have also been kept at a premium to
other suppliers as its main buyer, India, has recently stocked
up on imports in anticipation of an El Nino weather event this
year, which would likely reduce rainfall and hydro-power
capacity and force utilities to use coal-fired power as a
replacement.
Australian coal miners, who sell mostly to China, have been
hit hard as the government in Beijing tries to reduce its coal
use in order to combat pollution and supports local miners to
replace overseas suppliers.
As a result, China's thermal coal imports are expected to
drop by 52 million tonnes or around a quarter in 2015, a Reuters
poll showed.
Cargoes for delivery into Europe's terminals at Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) which, unlike South
African and Australian shipments, include the price of freight,
were much cheaper with a last settlement of $57.55 a tonne as
demand in Europe sags with the beginning of the warm summer
months.
