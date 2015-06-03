* Chinese miners raise prices ahead of peak summer demand
* Indian utilities import ahead of monsoon season
* Colombia restricts overnight coal train use
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 3 Asian physical coal prices
edged up this week, at least temporarily halting a month-long
steady fall of Australian prices as China raised its prices due
to tightening supplies, while South African markets were
supported by strong Indian demand.
Chinese state coal firms have raised prices for the second
time in a month due to high summer demand after a long sequence
of cuts.
The China Coal Transport and Distribution Association (CCTD)
said that Shenhua, China Coal Energy and
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal had raised the June price
for most grades of coal by 5-15 yuan ($0.8-$2.42) per tonne.
The firms raised prices of lower-grade coal by 10 yuan per
tonne in mid-May, anticipating a surge in demand for power over
the summer.
Traders said the push helped lift prices for Australian
cargoes, which are mostly sold to China, with prompt cargoes
from its Newcastle terminal last settling at $59.35 a tonne, up
from $58 at the beginning of June.
Newcastle prices had previously fallen 20 percent since
April when a storm forced a port closure.
But analysts said that China's tightening market was
temporary.
"Coal consumption is falling as authorities attempt to
address the country's air pollution crisis ... In the first four
months of the year, China's imports of thermal coal fell by
almost 41 percent year on year to total 54.4 million tonnes,"
National Australia bank said.
"Reflecting the softer thermal coal demand conditions and
excess capacity for supply, we expect ... the 2016 Japanese
financial year contract price ... at $62 a tonne (from US$67.80
this year)," it added.
South Africa, which exports mostly to India, saw prices for
its Richards Bay cargoes edge up half a dollar since the
beginning of the month to $64 a tonne as Indian power stations
increased orders ahead of the June-September monsoon season,
when power demand peaks and domestic coal production drops due
to flooded mines.
South African cargoes have seen a period of volatility as
power black-outs threatened coal mining and ship loading
capacity.
South African coal prices traded on the globalCOAL platform
have come under scrutiny after complaints about high bids for
unusual tonnage deliveries.
GlobalCOAL's meets on Wednesday to review if it should limit
volumes to multiples of 25,000 tonnes on the physical market.
In the Atlantic basin, European prices rose 60 cents this
week to $57.85 a tonne, ending a 5 percent fall in May.
In Colombia, authorities extended a restriction on overnight
use of its main coal railway, and partially suspended
construction on a track.
(Editing by Anand Basu)