* Richards Bay coal prices up 9 pct this month to $67/tonne
* South Africa suffering from rolling blackouts since late
April
* Indian coal imports soar on fears of El Nino drought
* El Nino drought triggered crisis 2014 as hydro power
depleted
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 6 Power blackouts in South Africa
and soaring Indian imports in anticipation of an El Nino
climatic event have pushed thermal coal prices in the Indian and
Pacific Ocean basin up since the beginning of May, raising their
premium over European cargoes.
Prompt cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal
have jumped 9 percent to $67 a tonne since the
beginning of the month as rolling power blackouts in the country
threaten mining output and port loading.
Prompt cargoes from Australia's Newcastle terminal
last settled at $64.95 a tonne, up from $62.30 at
the beginning of May.
Prices were also driven up by rising demand in India, where
utilities are stocking up on coal in preparation for an El Nino
weather event that could affect rain levels during the monsoon
season.
Last year, India's hydro levels were very low because of
insufficient rainfall during monsoon, triggering a coal shortage
as utilities scrambled to replace hydro-power with other fuels
for electricity generation.
"A forecast of a strong El Nino and therefore the
possibility of a deficient monsoon will be noted even more after
the disastrous effect on the power sector in 2014," energy
brokerage Marex Spectron said on Wednesday.
"The government now seems determined to avoid the mistakes,
and especially the blackouts, of the past years. Coal imports to
India have increased considerably since early this year and have
meanwhile reached record high levels," it added.
The brokerage said that India's imported coal stocks had
risen from a low of under a million tonnes last year to more
than 3.5 million tonnes now.
The price rises mean that South Africa's and Australia's
premium over cargoes delivered into Europe's ports of Amsterdam,
Rotterdam or Antwerp (ARA) are now at $7.35 and
$5.30 a tonne respectively.
Yet Newcastle coal in particular has been volatile this
year, seeing seven price rises or falls of 10-30 percent within
two trading sessions since February.
As a result, the spread between the two has been opening and
closing in a $22 per tonne range runing from a $17.6 Newcastle
premium over ARA to a discount of $4.3 a tonne.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)