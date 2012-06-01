* China cargoes re-sold to Asia, Mediterranean -trade

* Supply cuts needed to firm prices -analysts

LONDON, June 1 European prompt physical coal prices steadied on Friday after slipping for most of the week, while many players were sidelined ahead of a UK public holiday and after most cargoes re-priced into China or re-sold elsewhere were absorbed, traders and utilities said.

No fresh trades were reported, and few bids or offers were seen.

"It looks as if prices have almost found a bottom. We don't think they'll fall much further from current levels," one utility said.

"The ARA cargoes which traded at $3 below the index, were originally for China, and others have been absorbed elsewhere in Asia, in the Mediterranean, into Turkey," he added.

Fresh buying by Chinese utilities and trader importers has encouraged hope of continued strong imports by China, although traders said it was too early to tell whether this would be enough to absorb the global surplus, especially given the gloomy euro zone economic outlook.

Although Chinese re-negotiation of spot contract prices is likely to continue for the next couple of months as the last high-priced cargoes become due for shipment, a market panic two weeks ago that a slowdown in Chinese growth spelled doom for coal prices seems to have eased.

"Although stronger growth in H2 (look for 8-9 percent) will be a positive for commodity demand, it is unlikely to be sufficient to push prices materially higher in the near term, given continued euro headwinds," Credit Suisse said in a research note on Friday.

The market cannot absorb projected U.S. thermal coal exports until 2013 or 2014, Credit Suisse said.

"With demand already proving relatively robust, supply cuts remain the most probable factor to turn the market around within this calendar year," the note said.

PRICES

An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $88.50 and offered at $89.50, unchanged.

A July South African cargo was bid at $90.10, also unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)