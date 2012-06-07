* Jly ARA bid at $83/T, down $3 but no trades reported

* High China inventories, delayed discharging seen

LONDON, June 7 European prompt physical coal prices dropped by around $1 a tonne for a second day running, touching the two-year low of $85.00 reached in May, on expectations for more delays and price renegotiations by Chinese buyers in coming weeks.

A July delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $83.00 and offered at $85.00 a tonne, down $3.00 on the offer from Wednesday's level.

Demand in Europe has been so minimal that neither utilities nor traders for the most part, need or want to buy prompt cargoes at present, they said.

Active buying of API2 coal swaps by U.S. coal firms gave prices some support in early trading, but physical prices ignored swaps and slipped, with no fresh trades reported.

The absence this week of some of the market's most active traders also hampered liquidity, they said.

Inventories have been high at Chinese ports, causing continued delays to vessels being discharged and hydro reservoir levels are high, which could trim the need for coal-fired power during the summer season of peak air-conditioning demand, suppliers said.

"This is China, this is not new. All these problems and games have been seen before whenever the price crashes," said one trader with a prompt cargo of South African coal destined for China.

Having already re-negotiated and dropped the price once, he said he was preparing to have to do so again.

China, nevertheless, has kept buying fresh spot cargoes of imported coal, which remains at a discount to domestic prices.

China was already buying spot cargoes when initial reports came out two weeks ago of defaults and forced price renegotiations, which gave some suppliers hope that regardless of price-wrangles, China would remain a strong market throughout the summer.

But many of them have now curbed their enthusiasm for Chinese prompt sales because the new purchases are thought to be replacing cargoes bought previously at higher prices, and not necessarily an indicator of solid demand, suppliers said.

PRICES

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $83.00 and offered at $85.00, down $3.00.

An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $87.00, down around $1.

A September DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $88.00.

A July South African cargo was bid at $86.00 in a capesize and offered at $86.75 for 50,000 tonnes, down around 50 cents.

An August South African cargo was bid at $86.00 and offered at $87.10, down 90 cents on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)