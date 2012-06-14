* Low freight rates help S.African coal flow to ARA
* Aug S.African hits lowest level since Feb 2010
LONDON, June 14 South African prompt physical
coal prices traded at the lowest level since February 2010 on
Thursday, $81.65 a tonne FOB, as oversupply continued to weigh
on the market.
South African prompt cargoes are being sold into Europe for
the first time in months because freight rates are so low and
European buyers are seen as more reliable counterparties than
some who have recently defaulted or re-negotiated prices in
Asia, traders and utilities said.
Barely any South African coal has been shipped into Europe's
main coal importing hub Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp for the past
several months because other origins were cheaper on a delivered
basis.
"Everyone in Europe can take South African to use it or
trade it but only when, for whatever reason, it prices in
competitively," one utility source said.
DES ARA European delivered coal prices held steady for the
second day running at $82-85 a tonne on Thursday while prompt
South African FOB prices have held at similar levels.
Capesize freight rates between South Africa's Richards Bay
and Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp are now just above $5.00 a tonne
- which does not even cover the cost of bunker fuel on the
voyage.
The "implied freight" (coal market parlance for the
differential between delivered and FOB prices which in theory
should reflect the freight cost) had become distorted earlier
this year, with FOB prices higher than delivered.
This differential would need to be at least $5.00 a tonne
for cargoes to be shipped to Europe but Chinese price
re-negotiations have made some sellers so nervous about China
business that they are taking the European option.
"If you have the choice between poor European prices and an
Asian buyer who may default, you'll take Europe," one supplier
said.
At least one trader and a non-trading utility in Europe have
bought South African cargoes this week and others are enquiring
for Richards Bay to ARA freight.
There is Asian buying, however - a capesize cargo of South
African coal was sold into China by a producer this week and
Indian spot buying has revived, slightly.
Indian trade buyers are seeking July and August loading
South African cargoes to supply to the cement sector but finding
few July cargoes available.
"If you want August tonnes, there is no shortage at all but
the very prompt is a bit tight, as it usually is," one trader
said.
Indian end-users are only looking for a few cargoes but the
volume of interest appears magnified when a number of traders
are chasing the same business.
India has taken a steady monthly spot tonnage from South
Africa this year and is likely to increase buying while prices
remain at or close to two-year lows, suppliers said.
TRADES
Two August loading South African cargoes traded at $81.65 a
tonne, down 25 cents from Wednesday and a fresh two-year low.
PRICES
A July loading South African cargo was bid at $80.25 and
offered at $85.00, unchanged on the bid.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $82.00 for Colombian only and
offered at $83.00 for multi-origin coal including U.S. material,
down $1.00 on the offer.
An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $84.90, up 70 cents and
earlier offered at $84.80, down nearly $1.00 on the offer.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)