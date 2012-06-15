* Aug S.African cargo trades at flat to API4 index
* Chinese ports congested after H1 buying spree
LONDON, June 15 South African FOB prices were
30-75 cents a tonne higher on Friday afternoon, a minimal move
upwards, but all FOB coal prices remained under pressure from
oversupply and weak spot demand.
"Prices moved very slightly higher in early trading, with
power, gas and a fall in the euro but overall it's still looking
weak," one European trader said.
A July loading South African cargo was bid at $81.00 on
Friday, up 75 cents from Thursday's bid level and following two
August trades on Thursday at $81.65.
Very few South African cargoes have been sold into Europe in
the past week and more players are looking for freight from
Richards Bay to ARA but this is being driven more by a choice of
European over Chinese counterparty risk than anything else.
The gap between FOB and DES prices is still too narrow to
reflect the actual, minimal, freight cost of around $5.00 a
tonne on a capesize vessel so the seller's profit margin would
be less with a European sale but the risk is also perceived as
less and the deal more worthwhile, suppliers said.
They said it was better to be paid less than not at all.
"South African still doesn't quite work into Europe and some
is being done but probably not for long," one trader said.
Coal prices have slumped from over $120 in Q4 to around $80
a tonne because mounting supply from almost every exporting
country, particularly the U.S., overwhelmed demand to the point
where China cannot physically take in any more right now.
China is forecast to have a record year of coal imports by
analysts and suppliers but the coal and iron ore buying spree
seen in the first half of the year has left ports clogged and
more than 40 ships waiting to discharge at southern ports.
These are not distressed or defaulted cargoes, but because
some will have been the subject of price re-negotiation rather
than congestion indicates even China has a physical import
limit.
"If you add up the increased flows of domestic coal and the
strong monthly imports, we may be getting a picture of what
China's import limit actually is," one Asia-based trader said.
There were no prompt offers of DES ARA cargoes on Friday
although offers for August and September shipments ticked up
slightly in early trade before falling back to be little changed
from the previous close.
TRADES
An August loading 50,000 tonne South African cargo traded at
flat to the API4 index.
A 25,000 tonne parcel of South African coal for August
loading traded at $82.95.
PRICES
A July loading South African cargo was bid at $81.00, up 75
cents with no close offer against it.
An August South African cargo was bid at $82.00 and offered
at $82.85, up around 30 cents.
An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $85.50, up 60 cents.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)