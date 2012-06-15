* Aug S.African cargo trades at flat to API4 index

* Chinese ports congested after H1 buying spree

LONDON, June 15 South African FOB prices were 30-75 cents a tonne higher on Friday afternoon, a minimal move upwards, but all FOB coal prices remained under pressure from oversupply and weak spot demand.

"Prices moved very slightly higher in early trading, with power, gas and a fall in the euro but overall it's still looking weak," one European trader said.

A July loading South African cargo was bid at $81.00 on Friday, up 75 cents from Thursday's bid level and following two August trades on Thursday at $81.65.

Very few South African cargoes have been sold into Europe in the past week and more players are looking for freight from Richards Bay to ARA but this is being driven more by a choice of European over Chinese counterparty risk than anything else.

The gap between FOB and DES prices is still too narrow to reflect the actual, minimal, freight cost of around $5.00 a tonne on a capesize vessel so the seller's profit margin would be less with a European sale but the risk is also perceived as less and the deal more worthwhile, suppliers said.

They said it was better to be paid less than not at all.

"South African still doesn't quite work into Europe and some is being done but probably not for long," one trader said.

Coal prices have slumped from over $120 in Q4 to around $80 a tonne because mounting supply from almost every exporting country, particularly the U.S., overwhelmed demand to the point where China cannot physically take in any more right now.

China is forecast to have a record year of coal imports by analysts and suppliers but the coal and iron ore buying spree seen in the first half of the year has left ports clogged and more than 40 ships waiting to discharge at southern ports.

These are not distressed or defaulted cargoes, but because some will have been the subject of price re-negotiation rather than congestion indicates even China has a physical import limit.

"If you add up the increased flows of domestic coal and the strong monthly imports, we may be getting a picture of what China's import limit actually is," one Asia-based trader said.

There were no prompt offers of DES ARA cargoes on Friday although offers for August and September shipments ticked up slightly in early trade before falling back to be little changed from the previous close.

TRADES

An August loading 50,000 tonne South African cargo traded at flat to the API4 index.

A 25,000 tonne parcel of South African coal for August loading traded at $82.95.

PRICES

A July loading South African cargo was bid at $81.00, up 75 cents with no close offer against it.

An August South African cargo was bid at $82.00 and offered at $82.85, up around 30 cents.

An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $85.50, up 60 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)