* July ARA bid at $79/T, July S.African offered at $100/T

* Oil falls below $96 on euro woes

* Indian buying picks up the pace

LONDON, June 18 Prompt physical coal prices fell by around 75 U.S. cents a tonne on Monday in line with weaker oil as a pro-bailout vote in Greece failed to ease euro zone fears.

Crude oil, stocks and other commodity prices fell more sharply than relatively-illiquid coal, which typically follows the general trend but often lags oil.

The markets remained oversupplied because the growth in exports worldwide has overwhelmed demand and this is likely to take the rest of the year to re-balance, producers and traders said.

"Demand is not the issue, although it has been weak in Europe, India and China have been strong year-on-year," one producer said.

"Supply is the problem, especially from the U.S.," he added.

Chinese price re-negotiations were less of a talking point because they have not yet resulted in a glut of genuinely distressed cargoes, on the water with no buyer.

Indian spot buying has been steady so far this year but picked up the pace last week with bilateral deals between producers, and Indian traders and end-users.

At prices of around $90 a tonne CIF India, South African coal is competitive and not just for the cement and sponge iron sectors, which have been regular buyers in recent months.

A privately-owned power generator in India has also bought a cargo of South African coal - a highly unusual move because the power sector generally prefers much cheaper, lower-energy content Indonesian material.

If a few more Indian end-users issue tenders to buy while coal and freight values are depressed, this could give a boost to prompt South African prices and tempt out more offers.

TRADES

An August delivery 50,000 tonne Colombian cargo traded at $85.00 a tonne DES ARA, down 50 cents from Friday's bid level.

PRICES

A July loading South African cargo was offered at $100.00 with no bid against it but $80-$81 would be more reflective of the current market, traders said.

An August South African cargo was bid at $81.25 and offered at $83.25, down 75 cents.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $79.00 with no offer against it but $80-$82 would be a more accurate range, traders said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)