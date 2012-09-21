* Oct S.African trades at $84.75/T

* Atlantic share of S.Africa Aug exports doubles

* China still seeking discounted, low-grade cargoes

LONDON, Sept 21 Prompt coal prices eased by around 50 cents a tonne on Friday in line with weaker European power but remained in the range seen for the past few weeks of $83-$89 a tonne.

Oil rose for the second day running to around $111 a barrel on supply concerns and economic optimism but this has not yet fed through into the coal market.

There were several trades on Friday for both FOB and DES ARA cargoes, done between a variety of traders and utilities rather than the usual two big players who have done much of the visibly traded deals on screen and via brokers this year.

The market remains range-bound, with pressure on the prompt months, but the flurry of trades seen on Friday did not indicate a sudden increase in buying interest or demand, traders said.

"The trend is still for prices to keep drifting gently down in the near-term because the buyers are wary and there's still too much coal around," one European trader said.

Suppliers reported sporadic interest for spot cargoes of various origins by Chinese buyers, particularly for low-grade or high ash coal which tends to be offered at a steep discount to standard material.

But suppliers are increasingly wary of dealing with some Chinese importers who have renegotiated prices or delayed shipment of coal bought earlier this year before the June price slump.

Several million tonnes of Indonesian coal due to be shipped to China this year has been pushed back into 2013, Indonesian coal sources said, another factor that will crimp China's import appetite.

The August figures for South African coal exports show a marked and unusual swing back to the Atlantic away from Asia, reflecting the impact of the Chinese deferrals, suppliers said.

China took 855,000 tonnes from South Africa in August, down from over 2 million in July, India took a steady 1.6 million tonnes and the Atlantic accounted for 44 percent of the total, more than double July's 21 percent.

TRADES

Two October loading South African cargoes traded at $84.75, little changed.

A December loading South African cargo traded at $87.50, down 50 cents.

A December loading Australian parcel traded at $89.50 FOB Newcastle, also slightly lower.

An October delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $86.75. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)