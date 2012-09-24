* Oil fall pulls coal down by 50c/T

* Macro woes, lack of end-user buying weigh on prices

LONDON, Sept 24 Pressure increased on prompt South African coal prices on Monday as the market fell in line with oil's 1 percent drop and buyers backed away, scenting further weakeness.

Oil fell by $1.64 a barrel to $109.78 earlier on Monday, pulling down other commodity values with it.

Macro economic concerns also undermined the fragile confidence in a coal price recovery any time soon, traders and utilities said.

Stock markets and the euro fell on Monday as investors looked past recently announced central bank stimulus plans and focused instead on weak economic fundamentals and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis.

"All the news today, whether it's macro, or China, or oil, has been bad, that's pulled everything done - and the buyers aren't there," one European trader said.

October loading South African cargoes were offered at $82.75 a tonne FOB Richards Bay on Monday, down around 50 cents from Friday and with no bids seen.

Prompt South African prices fell to a low of $81.65 in June but have since crept up into a slightly higher range of $83-$89.

"India's been very slow to start buying for Q4, the buyers know the market is not looking great for the front months and they're waiting," one supplier said.

Indian buyers are likely to be assiduously courted by producers, traders and brokers under pressure to move prompt cargoes at a coal industry conference in New Delhi this week, traders said.

PRICES

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)