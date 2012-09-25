* Nov S.African trades at $84/T * Oct DES ARA trades at $84.75/T LONDON, Sept 25 Prompt coal prices recovered slightly from Monday's losses, bolstered by oil's rise to around $111 a barrel but few trades were reported. There is continued pressure on prompt South African coal prices because key spot buyers in India and China have largely retreated, waiting for prices to fall further. Although the market is less oversupplied than it was a few months ago and the record exports of high-sulphur U.S. coal which were primarily responsible for the market touching two-year lows in June have shrunk, it is not yet in balance. Some end-users in Europe who blend U.S. coal with cheaper, lower volatile fuel have paid small premiums over the API2 price benchmark for panamax cargos but not enough to suggest that U.S. exports will flow next year at the same level as in 2012. "Oil rallied today and coal followed to some extent but there is still a lot of coal around," one European trader said. At delivered Europe prices of around $90 a tonne, prices are hovering around the marginal costs of the highest-cost exporters - Russia and the United States, Barclays Capital said in a research note on Tuesday. While production cuts are likely to limit potential downside for prices, "the inventory builds and modest Pacific demand suggest limited upside, barring a significant weather or supply-side event," BarCap said. BarCap has lowered its price forcasts for DES ARA and Richards Bay prices by 1-3 percent, expecting both to trade around a $90/T mean due to the impact of a slowdown in Chinese growth and high Chinese coal inventories. TRADES A November loading South African cargo traded at $84.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, up around 50 cents. An October delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $84.75/T, also up around 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Catherine Evans)