* Nov S.African bid at $84.50/T, up $1.00

* Swaps rally bolsters physical

LONDON, Sept 27 Prompt coal prices rose by around $1.00 a tonne on Thursday, boosted by oil's rally to $112 and active coal swaps buying which pulled physical values higher.

"Oil rose strongly in the morning, that pushed everything else up, but the fundamentals haven't changed," one European trader said.

Players were buying coal swaps to protect their hedged positions rather than because of a new bullishness, traders said, and the market's overall outlook for the balance of the year remains bearish.

Indian spot demand has been slow to revive after the hiatus of the June-September monsoon season, while Chinese importers are seeking primarily low-grade material at discounted rates, and that in limited quantity.

Supply has reduced. Few U.S. high-sulphur spot cargoes are being offered because sellers would make a sizeable loss if they sold panamax cargoes into Europe at current delivered prices of under $90 a tonne.

Cuts are being made at mines in Indonesia, Australia, Russia and the United States but the effect is not being felt yet due to tepid spot demand.

U.S. utilities are starting, in a limited way, to use more coal because natural gas prices have been rising, which could keep some U.S. coal in the domestic market but not enough to make a sizeable difference, utility buyers said.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was bid at $84.50, up $1.00.

A December South African cargo was bid at $86.25 and offered at $87.50, also up $1.00.

A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25, little changed, with no offer against it. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Catherine Evans)