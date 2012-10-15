* Nov S.African bid at $79.10, offered at $80/T

* India's imports seen at 100 mln T in 2012

LONDON Oct 15 Prompt physical coal prices fell by around $2 a tonne on Monday although few trades were reported.

Despite unusually high coal consumption in many European countries, spot demand remains minimal, utilities said.

More significantly, Indian and Chinese buyers on whom the market largely depends to absorb spot tonnage, have been slow to begin restocking after the June-September monsoon season and the recent Chinese holidays.

India's spot buying has been much slower to revive after the monsoon than suppliers had expected and without clear buying interest from either China or India, sellers with South African coal to move in Q4 are struggling to find enough alternative takers.

The subcontinent's total imports of thermal coal this year are likely to show some growth to 100 million tonnes from 90 million in 2011 but it will take an improvement in the country's economy and lower coal prices to spur more buying, Indian importers said.

A November loading South African cargo traded at $80.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay on Monday, down around $2.00 from Friday and the lowest traded level since December 2009.

South African prices fell to a two-year low of $81.65 in June after widespread price renegotiations and some outright defaults by Chinese traders.

"November loading Richards Bay cargoes were offered at $80 after the trade. There are several firms offering," one European trader said.

"I fully expect by Wednesday to see Richards Bay trade at $76.00," one market participant said.

Towards the close of trading, a November South African cargo was bid at $79.10 with an offer of $80.

GRAPHIC: South African physical coal prices FOB Richards Bay - here

TRADES

A November South African cargo traded at $80.00, down $2.00.

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $84.75, also down nearly $2.00.

A January DES ARA cargo traded at $85.85. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)