* Nov S.African bid at $79.25/T FOB

* Rise in oil, power boosts coal prices marginally

LONDON Oct 16 Prompt physical coal prices rose by around 25 cents on Tuesday after falling to fresh lows on the previous day but the market remained oversupplied, traders and utilities said.

Much of the world's coal industry is in Istanbul this week for the biggest annual conference and less spot market activity has been seen as a result.

Prices were unchanged in the morning but rose slightly in the afternoon alongside higher oil, power and gas values.

A December loading South African cargo traded at $82.75 a tonne FOB Richards Bay and a November South African cargo traded at $80.25, up 25 cents.

South African prices fell to $80 a tonne on Monday, the lowest level since December 2009 and some market players expect to see a further fall of $3-$4 unless demand starts to pick up as utilities in Asia and Europe restock.

"The whole energy complex rose in the afternoon but there was no fundamental reason for coal to strengthen. There are still a lot of offers out there," one European trader said.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: South African physical coal prices FOB Richards Bay - here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> TRADES A December South African cargo traded at $82.75, up 25 cents. A December DES ARA cargo traded at $84.75, unchanged.