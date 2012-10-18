* Nov South African bid at $81/T

* Two Dec South African cargoes trade at $83/T

LONDON Oct 18 Prompt physical coal prices were little changed again on Thursday but activity picked up significantly, due partly to the return of many coal market players from the major annual industry conference in Istanbul this week.

"Prices haven't really changed but there were many more names in the market, people seem to have come back from Istanbul ready to do some business," one European trader said.

Spot prices fell on Monday to $80 a tonne FOB for South African coal, the lowest level since end-December 2009, but have since recovered to $81-$83/T FOB Richards Bay, bolstered by firmer oil and power.

Indian buyers are focusing on sourcing lower-grade thermal coal than standard specifications and say they are finding plentiful offers of low energy Australian coal which is more competitive on a delivered India basis than South African and some Indonesian material.

Australian thermal coal prices weakened this week to around $80 a tonne FOB Newcastle, as strengthening freight rates into China dampened already tepid demand.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $87.00, up 25 cents.

Three November South African cargoes traded at $81.00, $81.50 and $82.00, little changed, while two December South African cargoes traded at $83.00.

A January loading South African cargo traded at $85.00.

PRICES

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $83.50 and offered at $85.00.

A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.75 and offered at $87.00, little changed.

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $89.00, unchanged.

A November South African cargo was bid at $81.00 and offered at $81.25, up 25 cents on the offer and up $1.75 on the bid.

A December South African cargo was bid at $81.00, down $1.50 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)