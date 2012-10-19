* Nov S.African trades at $80.50/T

* A December DES ARA cargo traded at $86.75/T

LONDON Oct 19 Prompt physical coal prices were again little changed on Friday although a few trades were reported.

Coal largely ignored oil's rise to $113 a barrel after an early short-lived rally in coal swaps.

"The market is stuck in a range again but there's pressure on the November South African prices now, very little demand and people have cargoes to move," one European trader said.

The mood at the Coaltrans Istanbul conference earlier this week was generally gloomy with no real expectation of a price improvement in the short-term and a finely-balanced market still tending to surplus foreseen for 2013.

"The European market is terrible for thermal coal, for PCI (pulverised coal) and coking coal and most people have given up totally with China for now," said one Russian exporter just returned from the conference.

At least one prompt cargo of Russian PCI was sold into Europe for more than $110 a tonne FOB but buyers, particularly in Asia, were holding out for prices $5 lower at least.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $87.50, up 50 cents.

A November South African cargo traded at $80.50 a tonne, down 50 cents to $1.50 from Thursday's last trades.

A January loading South African cargo traded at $85.00, unchanged.

PRICES

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $83.50 and offered at $85.00.

A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.75 and offered at $87.00, little changed.

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $89.00, unchanged.

A November South African cargo was bid at $81.00 and offered at $81.25, up 25 cents on the offer and up $1.75 on the bid.

A December South African cargo was bid at $81.00, down $1.50 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)