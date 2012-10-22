* Traders seek bilateral deals

* Nov S.African cargo bid at $78.T, down $2.00

LONDON Oct 22 Prompt physical coal prices moved marginally higher by 25-75 cents a tonne although no fresh trades were reported and demand remained tepid in Europe and Asia.

Despite surging coal consumption in many European countries, traders said they had seen little benefit because utility/traders had bought more than their generating arms will need through long-term contracts and have had to buy very little on the spot market.

"Trading the DES ARA or Richards Bay markets via brokers or on screen offers very little in terms of profits, direct and bilateral deals are more attractive to us now," one European trader said.

Prices have either reached or are very close to the bottom of the slide which began in June and pushed them to a three-year low of $80.00/T for South African coal earlier this month, end-users and traders said.

"There's support at or close to current prices - I don't see more than a slow recovery over months but I also think we've seen the bottom of the market," another trader said.

Coal prices have been range-bound for months aside from sporadic moves to a slightly higher or lower price band and this has also discouraged activity, they said.

Oil dipped in choppy trading on Monday as economic concerns and expected production and pipeline restarts offset fears about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the region's supply but the move in oil prices was not big enough to pull coal with it.

PRICES

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $84.00 and offered at $85.50, largely unchanged but a wider bid/offer spread.

A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $88.00, up 75 cents on the bid.

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $90.00, up 25 cents on the bid.

A November South African cargo was bid at $78.00 and offered at $80.50, down $2.00 on the bid and down 75 cents on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)