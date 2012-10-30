* Jan S.African cargo trades at $81.25/T

* Hurricane Sandy seen causing temporary price rise at most

* U.S. coal exports start to slow

LONDON, Oct 30 Prompt European coal prices rose by $1-$1.50 a tonne on Tuesday in line with coal swaps and higher gas but few trades were reported.

South African cargo prices rose by $1.00 but remain below $80 a tonne, a level at which many of the smaller producers will be making losses.

December loading South African cargoes were bid at $77.65 a tonne on Tuesday but key Indian buyers were holding out for still lower prices or for cheaper, sub-standard specification material.

"The market must be at the bottom now, at these prices too many producers are feeling pain," one European trader said.

The flow of U.S. coal exports into Europe has slowed significantly during the past month as spot coal sales dried up - at prices of around $85 a tonne delivered into Europe, U.S coal sellers cannot compete with suppliers of other coal origins such as Colombian or Russian.

This slowing in U.S. exports should start to have a positive impact on European prices within weeks, traders and utilities said.

If there is any disruption to exports from the U.S. east coast as a result of Hurricane Sandy, that could cause a temporary price rise, they said.

TRADES

A January loading South African cargo traded at $81.25 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, little changed.

PRICES

A December South African cargo was bid at $77.65 and offered at $78.75, up around $1.00.

A January delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $85.25 and offered at $86.00, up $1.50 on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)