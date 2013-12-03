* European demand drops on mild January weather outlook
* Rising Indian output pulls down South African cargoes
LONDON Dec 3 European coal futures trading
volumes dropped to a 14-month low on brokerage globalCOAL in
November following record months in September and October.
Trading activity in physical and financial coal surged in
September and October after a trading house took on a large
physical coal position to support another position in the
futures market, but activity dropped sharply once the majority
of those positions were closed by early November.
"Following two all-time record highs for traded volumes in
September and October, volumes of ICE coal futures dipped
to 77 million tonnes in November," globalCOAL said in a monthly
report on Tuesday.
The lower volumes were caused by a sharp drop in European
coal trading, while Australian Newcastle and South African
Richards Bay contracts remained near their monthly averages.
"Monthly volumes for the ICE Rotterdam contract were at a
14-month low, totalling 50.5 million tonnes," the brokerage
said.
In the physical market, prices dipped on Tuesday as Indian
coal production was set to improve, reducing the need for
imports, and as European demand weakened.
Coal India said it would resume full production on
Wednesday from a major coal field that closed last week due to a
labour protest, cutting off a supply of about 200,000 tonnes a
day to power producers and others.
Indian utilities mostly import from South Africa when
domestic miners cannot meet their demand, so Coal India's rising
output will result in lower Indian bidders in South Africa.
In Europe, demand for new coal imports has ebbed since the
end of November as meteorologists expect a warmer-than-usual
January and February following a relatively cold December
outlook.
"A lot of European utilities bought supplies for December,
which is expected to be rather cold," a coal trader said.
"But as January and February now look to be warmer than the
seasonal norm, utilities are not buying coal, hoping they can
eat down their stocks in early 2014 rather than buy new
imports."
South African cargoes for January were valued around $83.50
a tonne on Tuesday afternoon, down 15 cents from their previous
settlement, while January deliveries into Europe saw a bid/offer
range of $79/84.75 a tonne compared with a settlement of $84.10
a tonne.
These price drops meant South African and European physical
coal prices were below Australian shipments - valued slightly
above $85 a tonne for January - for the first time since early
November.
