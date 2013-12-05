* ARA physical coal sees higher bid/offer spread

* AP12 January futures up, Richards Bay coal rises

LONDON Dec 5 Physical coal prices rose on Thursday tracking rises in U.S. natural gas, German 2014 forward power and oil.

Coal prices for import into Europe's main coal terminals at Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) saw a bid/offer spread of $83.15/$84.50 a tonne on Thursday afternoon, slightly higher than the last settlement price on Wednesday of $83.05 per tonne on electronic brokerage globalCOAL.

January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $4.061 per million British thermal units, up from the settlement price of $3.960.

High U.S. gas prices could mean more utilities switch to coal and less is exported.

Germany's benchmark power contract for delivery next year, (Cal '14), was up slightly at 37.55 euros/MWh, while U.S. crude oil gained for a fifth straight session after positive U.S. economic data hinted at a resurgence of demand for oil in the world's largest consumer.

Meanwhile, the AP12 coal futures contract for delivery in January was up $0.45 at $82.50.

Credit Suisse on Thursday said it expects the API2 futures contract to average $84 a tonne in 2014, down from its previous forecast of $90.

Meanwhile, January South African cargoes from the country's Richards Bay coal terminal were trading at $83.10, up $0.30 from Wednesday's close.

Data from the Richards Bay terminal showed on Thursday that it exported 6.2 million tonnes of coal in November compared with 7.3 million tonnes the previous month.

South Africa, a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia, had 4.2 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of November.

Chinese coal restocking has almost certainly come to an end, and as a result the next month or so will be a favourable but narrow buying window for international coal, a bank active in coal markets said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)