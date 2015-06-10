* ARA coal for July trading around $56 a tonne

* Coal consumption below annual average growth last year-BP

* Some price support seen as producers curb supply

LONDON, June 10 European physical coal prices have been trading around $56 a tonne for the past week due to low demand for coal in the summer months.

European cargoes for delivery into Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Antwerp (ARA) in July were trading at $56.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to traders.

The contract has not traded since June 4 on the globalCOAL platform.

"ARA has been range-bound in the last week or so. I guess it is due to the summer season and not much buying activity in northwest Europe," a physical coal broker said.

In the futures market, the API2 2015 coal contract was flat at $57.40 a tonne.

According to data from London-based trading platform Trayport, API2 volumes were down 14 percent in May from the previous month.

The global coal market has suffered from excess supply in recent years as demand has failed to keep pace with production.

Coal prices in Asia are at levels that have forced some producers to curb supply but are unlikely to fall more than another $10, industry officials said this week.

"Producers at the high end of the cost of production curve have been burning cash for months and it looks increasingly likely that some will have to shut down, one way or the other," said Guillaume Perret of London-based Perret Associates.

Coal prices could improve by the end of the year with potential price support coming as producers adjust their supply rates, he added.

The BP Statistical Review of World Energy on Wednesday showed global coal consumption inched up by 0.4 percent last year, well below 10-year average annual growth of 2.9 percent.

China's consumption was just 0.1 percent higher, while India experienced its highest volumetric increase on record of 11 percent.

On the supply side, global coal production fell by 0.7 percent, with the largest drops in China (-2.6 percent) and the Ukraine (-29 percent).

South African physical coal prices dipped slightly on Wednesday, with cargoes for delivery in July from its Richards Bay terminal down $0.15 at $61.25 a tonne.

Coal trading platform globalCOAL has made changes to South Africa's Richard's Bay market after complaints about high bids for unusual tonnages. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)