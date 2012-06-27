* Aug S.African trades three times at $87/T
* Supply seen extremely tight for July, August S.African
LONDON, June 27 Prompt South African FOB
physical coal prices rose by around $1.00 on Wednesday as
traders bought to cover short positions amid tight supply for
July and August cargoes.
Prices have risen by around $7.00 a tonne during the past
week, mostly on trader buying.
There has been underlying Indian end-user interest from
cement and sponge iron makers and more enquiries from Indian
traders supplying them but not enough to be the sole reason for
the price rebound.
"Supply is extremely tight for July, you can't find anything
from South Africa, nobody is willing to sell and August is
looking like it'll be just as tight," one European trader said.
DES ARA European prices also moved higher by around $1.00
after bids from utility/traders and traders but no fresh deals
were reported.
TRADES
Three August loading South African cargoes traded at $87.00 a
tonne FOB Richards Bay, up 5 cents from Tuesday's last traded
level.
A Calendar 2013 trade for 25,000 tonnes a month of South
African coal was done at $90.00 a tonne FOB.
PRICES
A July loading South African cargo was bid at $89.00, up
$1.25 from Tuesday.
An August South African cargo was bid on at $87.00 after the
earlier trades, up $1.00 from Tuesday.
A July delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $88.00, up over
$1.00 while an August cargo was bid at $89.00 and offered at
$89.50, also up around $1.00.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)