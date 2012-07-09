* Fewer U.S. coal offers seen

* Norway oil strike boosts crude prices

LONDON, July 9 Physical prompt coal prices fell slightly on Monday despite a rise in oil prices.

Prices had rallied to around $90.00 a tonne early last week before losing momentum due to weak economic data.

Although the threat of surplus cargoes, unwanted by China, weighing on prices has receded, many market participants remain uncertain about the market's near-term direction.

Fewer offers of discounted U.S. coal have been seen, so that the market seems more balanced than a couple of months ago and demand from Asia outside of China, has been steady.

While few players expect to see fresh two-year lows, after prices dropped close to $80 in May, few also expect to see prices much above $100 this year.

"The traders who had been buying most of the DES and Richards Bay cargoes haven't been much in evidence today but it is only Monday," one European trader said.

When coal lacks clear direction, it often, but not always, tracks oil but lags oil moves.

A continuing strike by oil workers and a planned lockout by companies threatened to totally shut Norway's crude production on Monday, and helped boost oil prices to around $99 a barrel .

TRADES

An August loading South African cargo traded at $88.50 a tonne FOB Richards Bay.

Two September loading Newcastle parcels traded at $88.50 and $89.00 a tonne FOB.

PRICES

An August loading South African cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $88.00, down $2.00 from Friday's levels.

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.00 and offered at $88.00, down $4.00 from Friday's offer levels.

An August delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $88.50. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)