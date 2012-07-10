* Oil falls to $99 on Norway strike end
* China imports rise 65 pct y-o-y in H1 to 140 mln T
* Market waits for Patriot Coal fallout
* Aug S.African trades at $86.50, down $2
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, July 10 Physical prompt coal prices
dropped by $1 to $2 a tonne on Tuesday in line with weaker oil -
a third consecutive daily fall as buyers stayed on the
sidelines.
Daily coal price moves of $2 to $4 have been frequent during
the past month, following months of largely range-bound trading
when prices moved in cents rather than dollars.
Traders said the increased volatility has reflected the
market's uncertainty over near-term price direction.
Oil fell to $99 a barrel on Tuesday after Norway ended a
strike that threatened to halt output and as prospects for
demand growth dimmed after China bought less oil.
China's coal imports will remain a major price driver this
year, especially while there is continued oversupply.
China has imported over 65 percent more thermal coal this
year than in 2011 - 140 million tonnes in the first half. But a
lot of it was low-grade or off-spec material..
"While imports of many commodities softened, this follows
the rapid increase earlier in the year associated with building
inventories," Credit Suisse said in a research note on China's
June commodity imports.
Much will depend on China's second-half spot buying to set
direction in the market, suppliers said.
Indian buyers, who had bought fairly heavily when South
African spot prices were close to two-year lows in June,
largely retreated when prices nudged $90 last week, and their
withdrawal has trimmed a few dollars from prices, trader said.
Meanwhile the market is waiting to hear whether U.S.
producer Patriot Coal Corp, which filed for bankruptcy
on Monday, will perform on its coal supply contracts.
"Just about everybody has exposure to Patriot to some
degree, but the question is which of their contracts will they
perform. Will they walk on the lower-priced ones and will they
cut production?" one Patriot customer said.
Patriot supplies both Illinois and central Appalachian
thermal coal to Europe and Asia.
Patriot's difficulties could remove some tonnage from the
export market, helping rebalance the market in the second half,
but the miner is more likely to maintain output close to current
levels and keep cash flowing, customers said.
TRADES
An August loading South African cargo traded at $86.50 a
tonne FOB Richards Bay, down $2.00 from Monday.
PRICES
An August loading South African cargo was bid at $85.00 and
offered at $86.50, down $2.50 on the bid.
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $86.00
and offered at $87.00, down $1.00.
An August delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and
offered at $87.50, down 25 cents on the bid.
A September ARA cargo was bid at $88.25 and offered at
$89.00.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)