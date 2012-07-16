* Newcastle price forecast cut to $95/T - BoAML
* Sept S.African trades at 65 cents below API4
LONDON, July 16 Physical prompt coal prices were
little changed on Monday, but saw some support from firmer coal
swaps values.
Swaps were bid higher in the afternoon in line with steady
oil, which held above $102 on hopes that China would step up
efforts to boost its economy.
On Sunday, China's official Xinhua news agency quoted
Premier Wen Jiabao as saying measures to stabilise the economy
were working and the government would step up efforts in the
second half of the year, sparking expectations of further
easing.
Few fresh trades were reported, at prices little changed
from Friday's levels.
Fundamentally, coal remains oversupplied in both the
Atlantic and Pacific markets, despite a strong coal burn across
much of Europe and steady imports into India and China.
Prices are likely to remain stuck in a range for the next
6-9 months, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch said in a research
note on Monday.
"We believe prices will remain relatively range-bound in the
next 6-9 months and establish an average second half 2012 target
of $91/T for (FOB Newcastle) coal," BoAML said.
"We also sharply reduce our Calendar 2013 Newcastle FOB
forecasts to reflect this weaker environment, from $110 to
$95/T," the note said.
TRADES
A September loading South African cargo traded at 65 U.S.
cents a tonne below the API4 index.
A September loading Newcastle parcel traded at $86.25 a tonne
FOB on globalCOAL.
PRICES
An August loading South African cargo was bid at $83.75 and
offered at $92.00, down 25 cents on the bid.
A September South African cargo was bid at $85.50 and offered
at $85.75, up slightly on the bid.
An August delivery ARA cargo was offered at $86.50 earlier,
before rising to $87.50 in line with swaps' gains.
A September DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at
$88.50, little changed.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)