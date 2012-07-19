* Rio to cut jobs at Australian Clermont mine

* Prices have found floor at $85/T - trade

* Oct DES ARA trades at $90.15/T

LONDON, July 19 Physical prompt coal prices held steady on Thursday, supported by oil hitting a seven-week high but few trades were reported.

Prices have found a floor at roughly $85 a tonne and are unlikely to fall much further, although a slight drift lower through the remainder of the summer is possible, traders and end-users said.

Some production cuts have already been made and this has filtered into spot prices, lifting them from the two-year lows of around $82 for South African cargoes reached in June but more are expected this year.

However, Rio Tinto's decision to axe an unspecified number of jobs at its Australian Clermont coal mine to cut costs did cause surprise because the larger, diversified mining houses were expected to be the last to make cutbacks.

"U.S. and Russian miners have the highest costs and their competition for European market share will provide a price floor, which we think has already been reached, we don't expect an improvement in prices until later this year," said Rudi Vann, coal analyst with Wood Mackenzie.

Oil hit a seven-week high of over $107 a barrel on Thursday, as Middle East tension brought supply concerns into focus.

The killing of top Syrian security chiefs on Wednesday, and the attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, which Israel accused Iran of carrying out, have all helped boost oil prices.

TRADES An October DES ARA cargo traded at $90.15, up 15 cents.

PRICES An August loading South African cargo was bid at $83.00 and ofered at $85.50, down 50 cents on the bid. A September South African cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $87.00, up 25 cents. An August delivery ARA cargo was offered at $87.50, up 50 cents. A September DES ARA cargo was bid at $89.50, up 25 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)