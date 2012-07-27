* Oct DES ARA trades at $91.25/T, up $1.25

* Chinese coal defaults worsen

* Indian buyers also default, on smaller scale

LONDON, July 27 Physical prompt European coal prices rose by around 50 cents to $1.00 a tonne on Friday, bolstered by strong swaps values, but weak fundamentals could reassert themselves soon and pull prices down, traders and utilities said.

Coal swaps rose by $1.00 on Friday in line with stronger oil and the euro.

"Fixed prices have gone up today but the discounts to indexes have increased," one European trader said.

An October DES ARA cargo traded on Friday at $91.25 a tonne, up more than $1.00 from the previous day's most recent trade, but the discounts offered to the API2 index have increased to $2.40 a tonne below index from around $2.00 earlier in the week.

"These prices are not justified by fundamentals," the trader said.

Until inventories at ports in China, India and Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp import hub are consumed and the flow of discount-priced cargoes unwanted by China dries up, the market cannot start genuinely to stabilise, traders said.

Chinese traders have this month scrapped deals to import at least 2 million tonnes of coal, due to plentiful supply and lower than expected power demand.

China's contract non-performance is getting worse rather than better, industry sources said, and now Indian end-users and a few smaller traders are also trying to escape higher-priced commitments.

Surprise price-support could come from Colombia, if the current strikes result in force majeures, but the greater likelihood is for delays to Colombian shipments which customers said they would readily accept.

PRICES

A September South African cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $87.00, up 50 cents on the bid but down 25 cents on the offer.

An October South African cargo was bid at $87.00, also up around 50 cents.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargo traded at $91.25, up $1.25 from Thursday. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)