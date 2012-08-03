* Colombian rail strike impacts exports to Europe

* November DES ARA offered at $94/t

LONDON Aug 3 European physical prompt coal saw extremely thin trading on Friday since most market players are on holiday, but analysts said that prices would likely come under upward pressure as a strike in Colombia reduced supplies to Europe.

Two of Colombia's top coal exporters -- Drummond International and Glencore's Prodeco unit -- have already cancelled some cargoes due to an 11-day strike that may give support to global prices despite an oversupplied market.

"Disruptions in Colombian thermal coal production continue owing to ongoing strikes, which we would expect to have the greatest implications for European supply and API-2 prices," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

"With Europe being the primary destination of Colombian thermal coal exports and with coal burn being particularly high in Europe owing to the gas-price relationship, we would expect that the strike's impact would be felt most strongly on API-2 prices (Figure 3)," the bank added.

Colombian prices delivered into Europe are at a $7 per tonne advantage to the API-2 landed-price index to Europe, according to the bank.

PRICES

A November delivery DES ARA cargo was offered at $94 a tonne.

The API-2 2013 index price was trading around $99.60 a tonne on Friday afternoon, up 85 cents since its opening.

No physical trades were heard. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David Cowell)