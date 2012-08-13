* Oil hits highest level since May
* Colombia's Drummond says it is sharply cutting output
LONDON Aug 13 Physical prompt South African
coal prices rose marginally by around 25 cents to $91.25 a tonne
on Monday, in line with oil's rally to its highest level since
May and stronger gas prices.
Bids and offers crept higher but no fresh trades were
reported.
Oil rose to $115 a barrel on Monday as concern about supply
and hopes that governments will roll out more stimulus measures
outweighed signs of weakening demand.
British wholesale gas prices also rose as the system opened
under-supplied.
A 22-day strike by workers on Colombia's Fenoco railway
which moves coal to port for Drummond, Goldman Sachs
and Glencore's Prodeco, has forced Drummond to
sharply cut production, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
Drummond has been declaring force majeure on a
cargo-by-cargo basis for over a week after inventories at its
port were loaded and shipped - using trucks instead is not an
option, industry sources said.
"With the railway out of operation, coal exports have ceased
and inventory at the mine loadout facility has reached full
capacity," Drummond said.
"As such, Drummond, for an indefinite period of time, will
be significantly reducing its operations in Colombia," the
statement said.
Colombian coal buyers in Europe said they had been told by
suppliers that Drummond is putting its mine workforce on paid
leave until the strike ends because the company has mined and
moved to port whatever it can.
Although up to 4 million tonnes of exports have likely been
lost from this year's shipments as a result of the strikes, and
sentiment has become cautiously optimistic of firmer prices in
Q4, the physical lack of tonnes from Colombia has yet to be
felt, utilities and traders said.
"Europe has been oversupplied but I doubt there's been 4
million tonnes too much and the stockpiles in ARA aren't a
surplus so I think you will see an impact, but later in the
year," one end-user said.
"Yet when we offer Colombian, nobody wants it," a European
trader said.
Fenoco is calling workers to vote on Monday on whether to
lift the 19-day strike while Prodeco is challenging the legality
of its mineworkers' action.
PRICES
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.00 and
offered at $89.95, up 25 cents.
An October South African cargo was bid at $91.25, up around
25 cents while a November cargo was bid at $92.00.
A September delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.25, up
$1.00 but with no offer against it.
An October DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.25 and offered at
$96.50, down 25 cents on the bid.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)