* October DES trades unchanged at $93.50/T
* Colombia Fenoco unions yet to return to work
LONDON Aug 16 Physical European prompt coal
prices were unchanged at around $93-$94 a tonne for a second day
on Thursday as the market waited to see when Colombian shipments
would resume and whether that would trigger a bout of selling
and a further price fall.
Prices dropped by $2 a tonne on Tuesday after a Colombian
court ruled that a strike by workers on the Fenoco railway was
illegal and the workers voted to return to work, but the union
is waiting for the Labour Ministry to confirm whether the vote
was legal or not.
Mine workers at Colombia's La Jagua mine, owned by
Glencore's Prodeco unit, are still on strike after 28 days, but
Prodeco could start moving coal from the Calenturitas mine once
the railway resumes normal operations.
So far, as much as 4 million tonnes is estimated to have
been lost from Colombia's 2012 exports, according to industry
sources.
Fenoco is owned by the producers for whom it moves coal to
port - Drummond, Prodeco and Goldman Sachs
.
"Although the union is challenging the legality of the vote
and will probably appeal the court decision, any reversal would
likely be some months down the line, with the tighter prompt
engendered by these strikes still likely to fade," Credit Suisse
said in a research note on Thursday.
"It's all rather uncertain at present - unclear precisely
how much tonnage has been lost and how much of the rally when
the strikes began was due to sentiment," one utility source
said.
Coal trading activity has been low, as it usually is during
the height of the European holiday season.
Prices may fall further from next month when more traders
and utility buyers are active in the market, after having lost
$2 on Wednesday when the Colombian rail strike was ruled
illegal.
SUPPLY CUTS
Meanwhile, output cuts recently made by producers in
Australia, Russia and Indonesia have also yet to be felt in the
inactive market, traders said.
More cutbacks are expected as higher-cost miners, whose
margins have been squeezed by weak prices, poor demand, Chinese
defaults and currency headwinds, are forced to trim output.
But none of these cuts are likely to have much of an effect
in buoying coal prices until late in 2012 and early 2013,
traders said.
BHP Billiton said on Thursday that worsening market
conditions could lead to job cuts at its Australian coal mines
, while Xstrata has reduced the number of
contractors working at its Australian operations.
But Australia has had particular problems during the past
year. Soaring labour and equipment costs and the strength of the
Australian dollar have propelled Australia to become one of the
world's three highest-cost exporters, along with Russia and the
United States.
Australian exporters with take-or-pay port contracts are
still shipping heavily to avoid penalties, even at prices below
their cash costs, senior industry sources said.
High-ash, 5,500 kc/kg Australian coal had been sold in large
tonnage to China, but that economy's slowdown has forced sellers
to compete for a share of the Indian and South Korean markets,
they said.
This grade of coal is currently trading at around $73 a
tonne FOB Newcastle, compared with standard grade Australian
coal at around $85.
"The next set of Korean tenders should be revealing.
There'll be a lot of cheap, Australian coal offered there," one
Pacific-based trader said.
Korea East West Power (EWP) is seeking 780,000 tonnes a year
of coal for 2012-2017
TRADES
An October DES cargo traded at $93.50, unchanged.
PRICES
An October DES cargo was bid at $93.35 and offered at
$93.45, having traded at $93.50 earlier in the day, unchanged
from Wednesday.
A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.00, also unchanged.
(GRAPHIC on DES ARA physical coal prices: here)
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.75
and offered at $88.50, unchanged.
An October South African cargo was offered at $90,
unchanged.
(GRAPHIC on FOB Richards Bay South African coal prices: here)
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)