* Colombian exports expected to resume to 165,000 t/d
* Atlantic basin expected to return into surplus
LONDON Aug 20 Physical prompt coal prices
dropped sharply on Monday as resumed exports from Colombia were
expected to return the Atlantic seaborne coal market back into
surplus, analysts said.
September physical orders to Europe (DES ARA) weren't heard
traded on Monday, but traders said that such an order would not
be valued far above $90 a tonne.
The Atlantic basin saw supply squeezes early in August after
Colombian railway workers held a weeks-long strike, but analysts
said the seaborne Atlantic coal market will return to surplus by
the end of August as Colombia ramps up its exports following the
end the strike there.
"Fenoco (railway operator) is planning to ramp up railings
to 165,000 tons/day. We expect Colombian exports to normalise
over the coming two weeks, helping the seaborne-coal market in
the Atlantic to move back into surplus by the end of the month,"
Barclays Capital said in a research note.
The resumption of Colombian exports also pulled down South
African prices, which dropped from over $90 earlier in August to
under $80 a tonne at the beginning of this week.
TRADES AND PRICES
No trades were heard, but a September Richards Bay cargo was
offered at $87.95 a tonne, and November saw an offer of $89.95.
An October DES ARA cargo was offered at $93.25 a tonne,
November saw a bid and offer at $93.25, but no trade was
reported.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)